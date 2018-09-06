Biofence use seen to prevent garbage from flowing to sea
The Cebu City Environmental and Natural Resources Offices (CCENRO) will be putting up biofences on rivers and creeks to prevent garbage from reaching the coastal area.
CCENRO officer-in-charge Nida Cabrera, said that biofences are made of recycled materials such as plastic bottles. The bottles will serve as floaters for the nets.
The garbage trapped on biofences will be collected on a daily basis.
