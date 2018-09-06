Tomas: PRO-7 refused city aid for Ricafort

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña lashed at the refusal of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to accept city aid for PO1 Berlino Ricafort.

The mayor stated on his Facebook post that the City Hall through the City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (CHAMP) offered to help in Ricafort’s hospitalization.

But the policeman was reportedly told that he will be reassigned to Siquijor if he will accept any aid from the city government.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, clarified that they were taking care of Ricafort’s hospitalization.

He said there was no more need to waste the resources of the city government on the policeman.