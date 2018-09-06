Hospitalization, medicine program needs additional P55M

The Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) in Cebu City is seeking an additional appropriation of P55 million for the City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (CHAMP).

In a budget hearing on Thursday (September 6), Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña asked how CHAMP monitors the implementation of the program.

CHAMP head Amor Villanueva said the program is limited to city voters and residents.