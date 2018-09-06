Cebu Capitol to build dormitory

Countryside officials who will be visiting the Cebu Provincial Capitol for official business will soon have a place to stay.

Celestino Martinez III, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu, led the groundbreaking of the P25-million provincial dormitory project on Thursday (September 6).

The two-storey structure will be built along Villalon drive in Barangay Capitol Site, close to where the Capitol is.

The structure will have 12 rooms that can accommodate four persons each.

The construction of the dormitory is targeted to be completed in February 2019.