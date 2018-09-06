Militants protest against operation of coal-fired plants in Cebu

Members of cause-oriented groups under the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) brave the downpour in downtown Cebu City as they took to the streets their call to end the use of coal-fired power plants in the province.

At least 50 individuals marched from P. Del Rosario Ext. to Colon Street via Osmeña Boulevard while praying the rosary.

Among the groups that participated in the mobilization were Oriang Women’s group, Partido Lakas ng Masa, Freedom from Debt Coalition, and Sanlakas Cebu.

Victor Sumampong, deputy secretary general of Sanlakas Cebu, said they urge the government to support renewable energy use and discourage investments on coal power plants.