Get the best real estate deals at Ayala Center Cebu

In the past 10 years, Cebu has transformed into the urban hub of the south, boasting metropolitan living spaces with quick access to recreational establishments for a perfect balance between work and play.

This month, the region’s premier lifestyle destination will host two real estate fairs for those who are searching for their ideal home investment in the city.

Lamudi Cebu Housing Fair on September 8 and 9

Take advantage of exclusive promos and discounts at the Lamudi Cebu Housing Fair on September 8 and 9 at the Activity Center and choose from the country’s top real estate brands to suit your style and taste.

More than a platform for real estate developers to showcase their projects, the fair will also be an avenue for sellers to take charge of their careers by gaining leads and closing sales.

National Real Estate Association (NREA) Housing Expo on September 14 to 16

Find great property deals and enjoy the best of city living from the trade organization that supervises the real estate industry in the Philippines.

The National Real Estate Association (NREA) Housing Expo on September 14 to 16 at the Activity Center promotes the city’s best residential development projects.

For more information, contact the Ayala hotline at 888-3808 or 888-3790. For the latest updates, like Ayala Center Cebu on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.