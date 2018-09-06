Mangubat tows 1997-Top Shift Motors to victory

RODERICK Mangubat sizzled for 30 points as the 1997-Top Shift Motors clobbered the 1992-Edcon Glass, 66-40, in Division A of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament last Wednesday night at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Mangubat added five rebounds and a steal in an impressive performance that sparked 1997’s dominant win.

In the lone Division B match, the 2007-Bad Boys Wings annihilated the 2002- KJO Prints and Advertising Solutions, 59-39.

Patrick Mansueto led the winning side with 10 points.

In Division C, Justin dela Cruz piled up a double-double performance of 21 points and 15 rebounds to go with five assists and two steals as the 2010-Omega edged the 2014-Byakkobar, 63-58.

Burly forward Reggie Abbu was likewise stellar in 2013- Hyksos Seafood Restaurant’s 53-49 win over the 2009-Crossfit Subtero as he collected 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.