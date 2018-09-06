PROUD OPONGANON

Lapu-Lapu to fete Southeast Asian Vovinam gold medalist Kirstine Hope Baguio

The Lapu-Lapu City Council, through councilor Harry Don Radaza, drafted a resolution commending Oponganon Kirstine Hope Baguio for bringing pride to the city in the field of martial arts.

The 21-year-old Baguio from Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, bagged the country’s first gold medal in the 5th Southeast Asian Vovinam Championship held last August 7 to 12 in Nya Pyi Daw, Myanmar.

She ruled the women’s Thap Tu Quyen (forms) category, besting seven other entries. She also won a bronze in the women’s 54-kilogram Doi Khang (Full Contact Fighting), and was fifth place in the Long Ho Quyen (performance) event.

Baguio and her coach Jasper Movilla visited Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza in her office on Wednesday, where a press conference was held.

According to Mayor Radaza, Baguio will be feted during the Tax Payer’s Night on October 5 at the Hoops Dome. She will receive cash incentive from the city.

Baguio said her experience in Myanmar was an unforgettable one, considering that it was her first time to compete abroad.

“I was really amazed with my performance because it was my first time in an international competition,” said Baguio.

Baguio is a former State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (SCUAA) regional and national champion in pencak silat, representing the Cebu Technological University. She started in rhythmic gymnastics in her elementary days in Lapu-Lapu City. She is currently working as a finance staff of a meat processing company in Mandaue City.

Baguio raised her own funds and with the help of the barangay officials to support the costs of her trip to Myanmar for the competition.