Lapu barangay dad flies to US for climate leadership training

A LONE Cebuano was invited to join former US vice president Al Gore and a team of world-class scientists, policy-makers, communicators and other expert leaders in Los Angeles to train as Climate Reality Leaders.

Arvin Fiel Abing, a barangay councilor of Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City and Board of Director of Philippine Red Cross Lapu-Lapu/Cordova Chapter recently flew to Los Angeles to attend the training scheduled from August 28 to 30.

The training will teach the participants about the science of climate change and clean energy solutions.

Abing in an interview with Cebu Daily News, said the Climate Reality Leadership Corps aims to empower the participants to act on the climate crisis.

After completing the training, the participants will become part of a global network of influencers who are already building a powerful movement for environmental solutions in almost 150 countries.

“I hope I can be able to share my knowledge from this training with other people throughout the Visayas,” said Abing.

Abing said that in May 2016, he also attended a leadership training in Manila with nine other delegates from Cebu. He said that through the training, he was able to help spread environmental protection issues to the constituents of barangay Maribago and other communities and groups.