The Candidates: Bantayan and City of Naga

Mary Jae Felizarta

Age: 18

Town: Bantayan

Work: Charity volunteer

EVEN if there are more experienced candidates in the Binibining Cebu 2018 pageant, Mary Jae Felizarta sees her participation as an opportunity instead of a disadvantage.

“I get the chance to work alongside such experienced veterans in the fashion and pageant industry,” she said.

It was mainly her inner motivation that encouraged her to join this pageant.

She figured that being a part of the pageant would teach her many useful lessons like public speaking and maintaining good poise despite the pressure.

Felizarta is proud of Bantayan’s Saints Peter and Paul Parish, which has been considered as one of the oldest churches in the country.

“The religious culture in Bantayan is unique and rich, as shown in our colorful festival and during the Lenten season,” she said.

Aside from religious culture, the town is also rich with caves, mangroves, beaches, and the incomparable sunsets.

”Bantayan is truly the top destination for those who want a simplistic, yet beautiful and peaceful getaway,” she said.

Ivy Tapic

Age: 20

City: City of Naga

Course: BA English Language (Cebu Normal University)

Titles: Sinulog Festival Queen 2017 1st runner-up, Lawig Festival Queen 2017 1st runner-up, Ms. Bikini Philippines 2nd runner-up, Cebu Bikini Bodies 2016, Mutya ng Aco 2016, Ms. Funtastic Medellin 2014 1st runner-up, Hiyas sa Naga 2013

IVY Tapic initially had second thoughts about joining because she is juggling her studies and her being a single mother.

But she decided to join for her one-year-old baby, Kirk Zion.

”My baby inspired me that I can still prove to everyone that single mothers have something to show and can still empower women,” she said.

Tapic is the official candidate for Naga City, the home of the major electricity provider, Korean Electric Company (Kepco).

The city also celebrates Dagitab Festival or Festival of Lights every December.

Naga City has tourist attractions including Baywalk, a public park situated by the sea and Mount Naupa.