Ronda lost a good servant

BLANCO’S DAUGHTER SAYS

Let the people judge.”

This was the statement of the eldest daughter of Mayor Mariano Blanco III of Ronda town, southwest Cebu as they continue to grieve the loss of a father who she said dedicated his life to serve the people of the municipality.

Amid accusations hurled against her father, Ann Marie Blanco said the Rondahanons can best attest to the mayor’s dedication and integrity.

“We grieve so much and we continue to contain the pain of losing a father. We, his family, and every Rondahanons love him so much,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

Ann Marie, the eldest of four siblings, said she’s contemplating on asking the National Bureau of Investigation to step in and investigate although she has yet to confer with the entire family.

“Of course, we seek for justice. Wherever we will find that, we will go,” she said.

Dedicated public servant

Throughout his father’s 24 years in public service, Ann Marie said Blanco dedicated his life to the people to the point of sacrificing his time with the family.

“Serving the government and the people were in his heart. Those whose lives were touched by my father knew him very well,” she said.

When her father was publicly identified by President Rodrigo Duterte as among the alleged narcopoliticians in the country, Ann Marie said the mayor didn’t mind it since his conscience was clear.

“He always told us ‘Wala tay kontra. Daghan pa ta og atimanon alang sa katawhan. (We don’t have any enemy. We have to move forward and attend to the needs of the people),” she recounted.

No bodyguard

Ann Marie said her father didn’t even hire a single bodyguard since the latter was not hiding anything nor was he afraid of anybody.

Blanco’s body lies in state at their residence in Barangay Poblacion, Ronda town, located 82 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

His burial is set on Sept. 16.

Ann Marie refused to comment further, saying the family has yet to let Blanco’s death sink in.

Unidentified men shot dead Blanco inside the mayor’s office at the municipal hall of Ronda past 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Based on the report by two job order watchmen, four unidentified persons suddenly arrived on board a white van, pointed their guns at them and instructed them to drop on the ground.

Later, employees went to the mayor’s office and found the bloodied body of Blanco.

His killing came seven months after his nephew, Ronda Vice Mayor Jonnah John Ungab, was gunned down by unknown assailants outside Cebu City’s courthouse in February 2018.

In a post on Facebook, Ann Marie expressed gratitude to all those who supported their family.

“May deep in our hearts remain the love of my Papa for each and every Rondahanon, you know him very well and that is all that matters to him and to us,” she said.

“We ask dearly to include Mayor Blanco Mariano III Nonie in your prayers. His remains now lie at the Blanco’s residence, Poblacion, Ronda, Cebu,” she added.