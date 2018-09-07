Two nabbed, shabu seized in Cebu City drug busts

At least P43,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) was seized by the police from two persons who were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Cebu City on Thursday night.

The first arrest was made sometime after 8 p.m. in Sitio Kadasig, Barangay Tisa involving a 27-year-old man who was identified by the police as Jim Parba, a resident of Sitio Kadasig.

Chief Inspector Clark Ariola, chief of the Punta Princesa Police Station, said that Jim was the nephew of Laime Parba, who is currently jailed at the Cebu City Jail on illegal drugs charges.

Ariola said the would check if Jim and his uncle were still in communication, given that both were linked to the illegal drugs trade. But Jim told reporters that he had not been in contact with his uncle.

A separate drug bust by the drug enforcement unit of the Mambaling Police Station in Barangay Duljo Fatima shortly before midnight led to the arrest of Edwin Maneha , 40, a pedicab (bicycle with sidecar) driver and a resident of the barangay.

Maneha allegedly peddled drugs to his riders, an allegation he denied.