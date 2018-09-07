Drugs, weapons found in CPDRC surprise greyhound operation

By Nestle Semilla and Paul Lauro | September 07,2018 - 08:33 AM

A surprise greyhound operation was conducted inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at past 4 a.m. on Friday (September 7).

Sachets of suspected shabu, paraphernalia, improvised weapons, cellular phones, and speakers were confiscated by the operatives from Cebu Provincial Police Office （CPPO) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Police, however, did not find any contraband inside the cell of self-confessed drug lord and high-risk inmate Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro.