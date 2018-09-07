Two gatherings in Cebu City on Osmeña Day

The United Barug Team Rama is organizing a Solidarity Mass and Bisaya concert at the Plaza Independencia on Sunday afternoon (September 9).

On the same day, a Thanksgiving Mass organized by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will be held at the Plaza Sugbu.

But on Sunday morning, the city officials and department heads will gather for the 140th birthday celebration of Former Philippine President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

Cebu City Councilor Raymond Garcia said they hope to gather at least 5,000 of their supporters during their Solidarity Mass and show their support for the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Osmeña stated in a Facebook post that he will authorize the gathering of the opposition bloc provided that they comply with City Hall requirements for the issuance of a permit to use the plaza.