Center for Aesthetics and Laser: CDU’s flagship project for incoming wellness complex

With the emergence of health and wellness centers around Cebu, CebuDoc Group of Hospitals has elevated the health and beauty industry even more by opening another first in the city, a hospital-based center for aesthetics and wellness services.

Launched last August 1, The Center for Aesthetics and Laser is a flagship project of Cebu Doctors University Hospital’s newest development; a wellness complex that will house specially dedicated centers for dental health, men’s health and hyperbaric services, aside from the aesthetics and laser.

Equipped with state of the art machines and highly experienced dermatologists and physical surgeons, the center specializes in skin treatments such as hair removal, tattoo removal and acne scar treatments; body sculpting such as facial sculpting and eyebag reduction; and plastic surgery such as chin augmentation and rhinoplasty.

“We are not here to alter physicality nor alter identity or give outlandish concepts of perfection but to enhance what the patients have because we believe beauty is personal and unique. We want them to come out confident, strong and with a renewed feeling of completeness. We want them to not just look good but also feel good about themselves”, Dr. Base, chairman of the center’s Plastic Surgery Department said.

Aiming to provide comprehensive and holistic services to their clients, the center aims to promote beauty and wellness by not propagating self-indulgence or vanity but rather to empower women and men alike to reveal the best version of themselves.

#BeWhoYouWantToBe with Cebu Doctors’ University’s Center for Aesthetics and Laser. Book an appointment now by calling 255-5555. Clinic hours is from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM only.