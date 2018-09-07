Wanderlust: A one-stop-shop for your travel goals
Looking for a one-stop-shop in Cebu for all your travel needs? Fret not because Wanderlust is here to save you on your travel dilemma.
Wanderlust is a travel hub that offers a wide range of services from money remittance, bills payment, e-loading, airline ticketing (local and international), to e-insurance, Wanderlust got you covered from start to finish.
With eCashpay and TrueMoney’s unified system, remittance and payment at Wanderlust is truly hassle-free and convenient.
Additional services such as hotel booking, travel and tour packages, e-merchant and e-shopping are also offered at Wanderlust that suit your budget and preferences.
Fulfill your travel goals now with Wanderlust! Book now through numbers: 340-3517, (0945)7014209, and (0939)7588197. Visit them at Moeller St., Gub-ob Lapu-Lapu City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.