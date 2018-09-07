Wanderlust: A one-stop-shop for your travel goals

Looking for a one-stop-shop in Cebu for all your travel needs? Fret not because Wanderlust is here to save you on your travel dilemma.

Wanderlust is a travel hub that offers a wide range of services from money remittance, bills payment, e-loading, airline ticketing (local and international), to e-insurance, Wanderlust got you covered from start to finish.

With eCashpay and TrueMoney’s unified system, remittance and payment at Wanderlust is truly hassle-free and convenient.

Additional services such as hotel booking, travel and tour packages, e-merchant and e-shopping are also offered at Wanderlust that suit your budget and preferences.

Fulfill your travel goals now with Wanderlust! Book now through numbers: 340-3517, (0945)7014209, and (0939)7588197. Visit them at Moeller St., Gub-ob Lapu-Lapu City.