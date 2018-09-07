CTU grad ranked 9th in electrical engineering licensure exam

A graduate of a Cebu Technological University-Main Campus ranked ninth in the September 2018 Registered Electrical Engineering (REE) Licensure Examination.

Mark Rene Trapil, who graduated magna cum laude last April, garnered a score of 90.05 percent.

Trapila is the only Cebuano who has topped the examination.

Niño Boy Dacer of Bicol University-Legaspi gained the topmost spot, with a score of 93.05 percent, followed by Eljhon Capili of Collegio de San Juan de Letran-Intramuros, and Leo Marcelo Villalba of Xavier University, with a score 92.15 percent

The board examination was conducted by the Board of Electrical Engineering on September 1 and 2 at the testing locations of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in the Cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, and Zamboanga.

A total 3,135 out of 4,697 examinees passed the examination.