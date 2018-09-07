Police identify 4 persons of interest in Blanco’s slay

The police have identified at least four “persons of interest” in the killing of Mayor Mariano Blanco III.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), refused to reveal the names of these individuals while the investigation continues.

Abrugena said they are looking into politics and personal grudge as the possible motive in Blanco’s killing.

The provincial police director also said they are looking for more evidence to find out the assailants behind the killing. Abrugena, however, admitted that no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera was installed near the municipal hall.

On the other hand, Senior Insp. Reynato Albuera, deputy chief of the Minglanilla police station, was named as the new chief of the Ronda police station.

Albuera assumed his new post on Friday (September 7).