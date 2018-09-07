Tomas asks GMA’s help to talk with Duterte – Garcia

Councilor Raymond Garcia said that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, his wife and city councilor Margot, and son Miguel visited the House of Representatives last Tuesday (September 4) to seek an audience with House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Garcia said the Osmeñas sought Arroyo’s help to facilitate a dialogue with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Councilor Margot Osmeña, however, said in a separate interview that she is not authorized to speak on what transpired during the meeting. (Delta)