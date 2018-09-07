Inayawan landfill closed for good

The Supreme Court has made it final and executory its decision to order the permanent closure of the Inayawan landfill.

A copy of the High Court’s decision issued on May 29 was received by the Cebu City Government on Friday (September 7).

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera said that the case would not have reached the Supreme Court if Mayor Tomas Osmeña listened to the suggestion of the City Council and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to close the landfill.