PHO offers free dialysis, kneecap surgery

The Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) offers free dialysis treatment and kneecap surgery to patients in Cebu province.

Dr. Rannie Gravador of PHO explained that patients no longer need to go to hospitals and spend money for every session of hemodialysis since the provincial hospitals in the Cities of Carcar and Danao are capable of peritoneal dialysis.

Instead of spending at least P3,000 per session, Gravador said patients can now perform the said treatment on their own.

Gravador added that peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis have the same survival rate.

Meanwhile, senior citizens in Cebu province who are suffering from osteoarthritis can also avail of the free kneecap surgery from PHO.