Man nabbed in Pasil drug-bust
Police arrested a 59-year-old man in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City on Friday (Sept. 7).
Chief Insp. Allan Rosario, of San Nicolas Police Precinct, identified the drug suspect as Roberto Paca, a resident of Magsaysay Street in Barangay Pasil.
Seized from him were sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P 34,000.
