Motorcycle-for-hire drivers told to observe road courtesy

THE Cebu City government called for a meeting with motorcycle-for-hire drivers on Friday morning to remind them of the need to observe road safety regulations.

Delfin Adolfo, an administrative aide at the office of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, also raised a concern on overpriced fare and driver’s disregard of the counter-flowing regulation being imposed by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“Ang problema gyud sa mga habal-habal, kana gyung sobra mangayo ug plete ‘nya ang ila gi sul-ob kay murag dili gyud kaayo angay tan-awn (The problem with habal-habal drivers is that they overcharge and they do not dress properly),” said Adolfo.

The first drivers meeting held at City Hall was attended by around 50 Angkas and habal-habal drivers.

Adolfo said he made it a point to also invite habal-habal drivers to the meeting because they also transport passengers just like Angkas drivers.

Lyntob Ubaob, President of the Fuente Osmeña Angkas drivers cluster, said that the gathering will serve as a reminder for them to always obey traffic regulations.

Adolfo said he plans to call for more meetings with the motorcycle-for-hire drivers to especially orient their new members of the city’s traffic regulations.

Even before Friday’s meeting was called, Adolfo said that he has been visiting barangays to especially educate drivers on the need to observe road safety and customer service.

As a long term plan, Adolfo said he also hopes to call to a meeting other motorcycle-for-hire drivers using applications other than Angkas.