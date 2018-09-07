Robredo: Economize, plant veggies to fight inflation

NAGA CITY — Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday advised Filipino families to economize and invest on planting vegetables and fruits while the government finds solutions to the inflation rate issue.

In an interview with local media, Robredo said Filipinos, in times like these, should find ways to survive on their own and not rely solely on government aid.

“Let’s be thrifty, don’t buy things that are not necessary and plant vegetables and fruits. Don’t just wait for the government, we should take steps on our own and find a source of income because if we just wait, the more we would feel the hardship,” Robredo said in Filipino.

Robredo was here to lead the turnover of hospital equipment at the Our Lady of Lourdes of Infirmary in Barangay Carolina. She was also home to attend the feast of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, Bicol’s patroness, which started Friday and will end Sept. 16.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker has called on the Duterte administration to repeal the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law and increase the national minimum wage to P750 per day amid the soaring prices of goods and services in the country.

In a statement yesterday, Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao said the government should decisively act on the 6.4 percent inflation rate for August instead of denying that the TRAIN Law had something to do with it.