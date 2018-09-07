Girl from Leyte needs help

A THREE-year-old girl from San Francisco, Isabel, Leyte, who lost her right eye to retinoblastoma is in need of financial assistance for her CT scan.

Klean needs to undergo a diagnostic test every six months to look for tumor recurrence or any growth related to the surgery.

Klean’s mother, a single parent, is taking care of her alone and could not afford the much-needed medication.

They only rely on the support from Klean’s grandfather, who is a fisherman.

Klean’s only hope to sustain her medication is the big heart of the people who are willing to step in to help.

To those who wish to donate material and/or financial assistance, they may coordinate with the Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation at the Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers 232-4706, 412-9020 and (0917) 6257090 or deposit your donations directly to Unionbank at account number 00-112-000066-2.

Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.