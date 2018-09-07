Girl from Leyte needs help
A THREE-year-old girl from San Francisco, Isabel, Leyte, who lost her right eye to retinoblastoma is in need of financial assistance for her CT scan.
Klean needs to undergo a diagnostic test every six months to look for tumor recurrence or any growth related to the surgery.
Klean’s mother, a single parent, is taking care of her alone and could not afford the much-needed medication.
They only rely on the support from Klean’s grandfather, who is a fisherman.
Klean’s only hope to sustain her medication is the big heart of the people who are willing to step in to help.
To those who wish to donate material and/or financial assistance, they may coordinate with the Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation at the Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers 232-4706, 412-9020 and (0917) 6257090 or deposit your donations directly to Unionbank at account number 00-112-000066-2.
Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.