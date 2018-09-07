WDSF Cebu Open 2018 and 10th Dancesport Sa Sugbu on today

About 600 dancesport athletes from around the world will converge at the Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino for the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2018 and 10th Dancesport Sa Sugbu that will come off wraps early Saturday, Sept. 8 at 7 a.m.

Known to always attract the world’s best, the annual international competition organized by the Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) lived up to expectation by attracting the world no. 3—Timur Imametdinov and Nina Bezzubova of Germany.

DTCC principal coach and WDSF license adjudicator Crisaldo “Loloi” Rendon said that other couples also to watch are the Australian pairs of Barden Brodie and Lana Skrgic-de Fonseka and Chris Boon and Dale Zhao and Japanese actors Hidaeki Kishi and Shiho Tanaka.

According to Rendon, for the first time since DTCC have been hosting this event for eight years, there is only a Latin category in the WDSF Open because it is the one that attracts more participants as the Standard category is hard. The Asian category of the Cebu Open, however, has both Standard and Latin categories.

The 10th Dancesport sa Sugbu, on the other hand, will showcase the best of the best in the year-round free grassroots program conducted by the DTCC in most barangays in Cebu City.

Also to be contested today is the dancesport competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), Cebu’s premier inter-school league.

The WDSF Cebu Open 2018 and 10th Dancesport Sa Sugbu will have 19 categories including the two special categories of the Cesafi.

Other categories are Juvenile and Youth.