Working student tops Electrical Engineering board exam

ASCHOLAR. A son. A bread-winner.

Mark Rene Trapila played these roles all at the same time, at least for the last two years.

He juggled studying Electrical Engineering, helping his mother take care of his younger siblings, and working to support himself and his family.

“Pagkamatay sa akong papa, every Saturday, after the review kay mouli ko sa Oslob aron motrabaho [sa whaleshark watching] para panggasto nako dinhi sa syudad ug para panghatag nako nila. Akong mama kay di pa katrabaho kay naa may gamay nga bata,” said Trapila.

(Since my father died, I go home to Oslob every Saturday to work just to have money for my allowance and to give something to my mother. My mother does not have a job because my youngest sibling is still small.)

His hardwork has paid off after the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday evening (September 6) that Trapila landed in the top 10 of the September 2018 licensure examination for the Registered Electrical Engineering (REE).

He placed ninth with a rating of 90.05 percent.

“Na-shock ko kay wala na gyod ko mag-expect nga ma-top ko kay paghuman sa board, tan-aw nako lisod gyod kaayo to,” said the 21-year-old native of Oslob.

(I was shocked because I did not expect to top it. The exam was really difficult.)

Trapila, who graduated Magna Cum Laude from Cebu Technological University-Main (CTU) last April, is the only Cebuano in the top 10.

Trapila’s father, who used to work in a resort in Oslob town, died almost two years ago leaving Trapila, his mother and his seven younger siblings.

Topnotcher

Niño Boy Dacer of Bicol University-Legaspi claimed the top spot with 93.05 percent, followed by Eljhon Capili of Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Intramuros, and Leo Marcelo Villalba of Xavier University with 92.15 percent.

Topping the board exam is more than just an honor for Trapila but an opportunity to give his family a better life.

“Akong motivation gyod is my family especially nga wala na mi papa. Ako ang kinamaguwangan maong kinahanglan ko maningkamot,” Trapila said.

(My motivation is really my family especially that we don’t have our father with us anymore. I’m the eldest so I really have to work hard.)

Trapila’s success however, did not come as a surprise to his mentors in CTU.

“Nalipay gyod mi nga naapil gyod siya sa top pero we already expected him to be part of the top 10 gyod kay bright gyod na siya nga bata,” said Engr. Helene Andolero, chairperson of the CTU Electrical Engineering Department.

(We are happy that he was in the top 10 but that was already expected because he is really an intelligent student.)

Andolero said Trapila, as a student, had an exemplary record despite having to work while studying.

Trapila was a scholar of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) during his college and attended Sisters of Mary School Boystown during his high school.

Andolero said Trapila will be receiving a P40,000 reward from the university for his achievement in the board exam.