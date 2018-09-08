Martial law victims commemorated

To commemorate the victims during the Martial Law, a wreath was laid at the Plaza Independencia, today, September 8.

The laying of the wreath was spearheaded by the Akbayan Youth Cebu, three days before the late president Ferdinand Marcos’s birthday.

“Ideklara na iyang birthday ug holiday, niya itawag siya ug hero, pero dili na tinuod, tungod sa mga killings ug human rights violations sauna. (His birthday will be declared a holiday. To add, he will also be proclaimed a hero, but in reality, he is not due to the killings and human rights violations at that time),” said Akbayan Youth Cebu head Aubry Jon Ampoon.

The group also launched the #MillennialsRemember movement, a month-long campaign which emphasizes that Millennials remain enlightened of the atrocities during Martial Law.