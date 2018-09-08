Unidentified men attack 2 establishments believed to be owned by Peter Lim

Two establishments believed to be owned by controversial businessman Peter Lim were attacked on Saturday.

Around 2:45 am of Saturday, two men riding motorcycle set off an improvised explosive device (IED) infront of Chuva Chuva Massage Parlor at Tres Borces Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The explosion damaged the ceiling and the glass wall of the establishment.

No one was hurt.

Minutes later, two men on board a motorcycle threw an IED at the parking lot of Infinity Bar. The IED did not explode.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of Investigation, Detection, and Management Branch (IDMB) of Cebu City Police Office, said that they are still identifying the IED used in two separate incidents.

Devaras said they also have to determine the current owner of the two establishments since these might have been sold already.

Devaras said the establishments have no business permits and name of the owner although they received reports that these are owned by Lim.

The throwing of IED at Infinity was the fourth apparent attack against Lim and his brother Wellington.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.