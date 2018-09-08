CHR probes killing of Blanco

The Commission on Human Rights has stepped in and investigate the slay of Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco III.

CHR-7 chief investigator Leo Villarino told Cebu Daily News that they are now gathering evidence to determine whether or not the murder had something to do with President Duterte’s announcement that Blanco was involved in illegal drugs.

Villarino said part of their investigation is to determine whether or not the killing was state-sponsored.

He also questioned the failure of the police to immediately respond to the shooting alarm considering the distance between the municipal hall and the police station.

Villarino said higher ups in the PNP must sanctioned the policemen of Ronda.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, denied claims that the killing was state-sponsored.