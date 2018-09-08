Seven drug peddlers nabbed in Tejero drug bust
Seven drug peddlers were arrested in a drug bust operation in Barangay Tejero on September 8, Saturday morning.
The operation was conducted by personnel from Waterfront Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit.
Small sachets of drugs were seized from the drug peddlers during the operation.
The suspects are now detained at the Waterfront police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.
