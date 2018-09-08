2 dead in Alcoy road mishap

A 33-year-old man and his wife died in a road accident in Barangay Atabay, Alcoy town, Cebu past 3 p.m. on September 8, Saturday.

The victims were identified as Patrick John and Cheryl Rugas, both from Barangay Balod, Dalaguete town, Cebu.

According to PO1 Jeffrey Sevilla of Alcoy Police Station, the couple was heading home from Dumaguete City when the motorcycle they road on collided with a Ceres Bus driven by Renato Paglinawan.

Sevilla said that couple was traversing to Dalaguete town, while the bus was heading to Oslob.

“Pag-abot sa national highway diha sa Barangay Atabay, kalit lang ni counter flow ang motorsiklo. Mao to nagka collision sila sa bus,” said Sevilla.

The couple were immediately brought to the nearest hospital but were declared dead on arrival, while the bus driver was detained at Alcoy Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.