Quake cuts power in S. Mindanao

DAVAO CITY – A magnitude-6.3 quake shook parts of southern Mindanao yesterday afternoon, causing panic, but so far there was no reported damage, according to the the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor, which was of tectonic origin, struck at 3:16 p.m., with its epicenter 14 kilometers northeast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at a depth of focus of 28 kilometers. Phivolcs cautioned the public that aftershocks might follow.