PH President slams UN, Canada, Washington anew over failed deals

DAVAO CITY— President Duterte slammed the United Nations, Canada and Washington anew, calling them all stupid, over his failed deals to procure helicopters and weapons as part of his modernization program for his military.

Speaking at the Davao International Airport here from his trips to Israel and Jordan, Duterte said his critics, particularly jailed Senator Leila de Lima, were able to influence other countries that she is a prisoner of conscience.

“She was able convince the entire world, pati yung mga (including) left organisations na-convince nila (they were able to convince) because ang komunista nakapasok talaga. Ito namang UN, they refused … Pati yung Canada … pati America … Napaka stupido naman ninyo. My own citizens are the communists using (your arms in) the armed struggle to overthrow this government,” he stressed.

In February, the President cancelled a $233-million (P12-billion) contract to buy 16 helicopters from Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered a review over human rights concerns.

The President earlier criticized the United States for selling refurbished helicopters, some of which, he claimed, had crashed already, as well for warning his government from getting a submarine from Russia.