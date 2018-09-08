Miss America bet: Trump ‘caused a lot of division’

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey — A contestant in the Miss America pageant says President Trump “has caused a lot of division” in the nation.

Madeline Collins, Miss West Virginia, was asked an onstage question Friday night about what she feels is the most serious issue facing the nation.

She replied “Donald Trump is the biggest issue our country faces. Unfortunately he has caused a lot of division in our country.”

The interview responses were limited to 20 seconds and Collins did not go into additional detail. The Miss America Organization rejected a request from The Associated Press to make Collins available for an interview after Friday night’s competition had ended.

She did not win the interview contest.

That honor went to Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras, whose question dealt with how Americans traveling abroad should interact with people in other countries.

She said it is important to let people in other nations know that, “We as Americans are supporting them and that we are there to help them.”