CESAFI VOLLEY ON

Volleyball action in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) gets underway today at the University of San Carlos gym.

Games start at 8 a.m. kicking off with a juniors division girls game between Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC).

The following games pit Ateneo de Cebu vs. University of Cebu (UC), University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and USC, and Southwestern University (SWU) against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Boys’ division games follow with USPF taking on CDU, USJ-R squaring off against Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), UC colliding with Ateneo de Cebu, and USC facing Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC).

The lone collegiate game at 4 p.m. is between USC and UC.

Dedicated

Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma is the defending champion in both the men’s and women’s division while the University of San Carlos swept the juniors titles.

New SWU-Phinma head coach John Paul Romo is confident that his team can perform well this year but doesn’t want to be too confident.

“We can’t say that we are ready but we really trained hard for this season,” Romo told Cebu Daily News.

“I can see how dedicated the team is in every practice. So let’s see.”

The team’s former coach was Dave Arreza, who is now with the UC Webmasters.

Despite being new to the team, Romo is comfortable going into the new season.

“The school’s administration on sports is very supportive and the entire team is very grateful for that,” Romo said.

“We promise to do our best.”