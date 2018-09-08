Curry excited to go for third straight title

WITH training camp just three weeks away, two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion Stephen Curry is already ramping up his preparation as he and the rest of the Golden State Warriors vie for a fourth championship in the last five years.

This much was evident as Curry, joined by his father, Dell and personal trainer, Brandon Payne, went through an hour-long training session at the Kerry’s Sports inside the Shangri-La Hotel at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

This writer bore witness to Curry’s training regimen, which included non-stop shooting sessions from all over the floor that were preceded by all kinds of ball handling maneuvers.

At the press conference of the Manila stop of his tour, which is being backed by Under Armour, Curry mentioned that he wants to take advantage of his peak and the opportunity to compete at such a high level.

“I’m excited. I’m at my peak as a player and you want to stay at that level for as long as you can. I want to keep pushing myself in that direction. I have great teammates, a great organization that I get to play for, we have an amazing opportunity to do something that’s rarely done in the NBA: to win three in a row. I’m excited for the opportunity. Competition in the NBA is at an all-time high,” said Curry.

Curry remarked that the past few months has offered him plenty of time to take stock of his current skills and what he can do to make them even better, but added that more than anything, the mental preparation of leading such a star-studded team is what’s bearing most of his attention heading to the new season.

Although the Warriors have had tremendous success in the last four seasons, winning three titles and two in a row, Curry said that they remain hungry for more.

“We want more. We want to be able to accomplish the ultimate feeling of winning a championship every single year. It’s why you work so hard during the offseason. It’s why you put in the hours every single day to get the right mindset, and to take advantage of a very short basketball career, trying to win as many championships as you can,” he said.