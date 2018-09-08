USJ-R eyes redemption today in Cesafi caging

Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

1 p.m. – USC vs CIT-U (High School)

2:30 p.m. – UV vs UC (High School)

4 p.m. – CIT-U vs USJ-R (College)

5:30 p.m. – SWU vs USC (College)

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars are raring to get back on the winning track and will try to do so when they battle the winless Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats today in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

After their big win over the reigning champions University of the Visayas, USJ-R lost to the University of Cebu (UC), 64-72, putting its win-loss card at 1-1.

USJ-R head coach Leode Garcia is asking his wards to show the same level of intensity and focus that they displayed against the Green Lancers. The former pro indicated that if they did that, he had no doubt in his mind that they would make it to the finals.

“We really need to bounce back. I am asking for nothing from the players but to show the same level of commitment to our game plan just like they did against UV. If they play like that in every game, I’m sure we’ll play in the finals,” said the muscular mentor.

CIT-U, on the other hand, is still looking for a break in the clouds, having lost three straight games by more than 20 points.

Where’s Cabanog?

In the second game of the college division, the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras take on the University of San Carlos Warriors in a match that has somehow lost a little of its expected edge with the reported departure of intriguing Warriors big man Kent Cabanog.

Sources have told this writer that Cabanog, the tattooed center who, in the past few months, has gotten into several on-court skirmishes, of note against Reeve Ugsang of SWU-Phinma a few months ago, has departed the Warriors camp without leaving any notice whatsoever.

Ugsang and Cabanog were set to match-up for the first time in the Cesafi since their clash back in an exhibition game back in March in Cordova, where the latter allegedly punched the former, hospitalizing him for two days.

Ugsang has since filed a physical injury complaint against Cabanog.

This writer contacted USC head coach Bong Abad to speak of Cabanog’s sudden departure but he politely declined to comment.