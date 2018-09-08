Lamudi explores Cebu market with two-day housing fair

Lamudi Philippines, an online property portal, is exploring the rich Cebu property market by organizing a two-day housing fair at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Bhavna Suresh, Lamudi Philippines chief executive officer (CEO), said in a press briefing on Saturday that the housing fair was a way to bring the online marketplace “on the ground.”

This was the first time they organized a housing fair in Cebu, which Suresh described as one of the top five cities in the Philippines with the highest demand for property.

Compared to the housing fairs conducted in Metro Manila, Suresh said that developers and brokers in Cebu immediately signed up for the exhibit.

She also said that they planned to only hold a one day housing fair but as 40 exhibitors of real estate developers and brokers joined, they decided to make it two-day expo and hold it on Sept. 8 and 9.

“What we do is create the lead, so we connect the property seeker and the transaction,” said Suresh, about the two day event.

He said the concept of the event was to bring the online marketplace on site so developers and property seekers could transact.

The fair will include online marketing seminars and an auction for foreclosed properties.

Suresh said that these properties, which were once owned by homeowners, were now deeded to the banks.

The seminars are open to all brokers on site of the exhibit, for free.

“Here in Cebu, there is so much demand from brokers that we want to create a broker-centric event,” said Suresh.

The topics are generally on lead management for online marketing.

According to Lamudi Philippines, the online platform was established since 2014 and is a marketplace for real estate and other properties.

It claimed in a statement that it has over 1.5 million visits per month on their website, Lamudi.com.ph.

Lamudi said that it noted that over 70 percent of people visiting their website look for prospect homes online.