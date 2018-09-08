All set for Batang Pinoy Nationals

AROUND 7,000 athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators will converge at the Baguio Athletic Bowl near Burnham Park in Baguio as flags of the 17 regions participating in the national finals will be hoisted to mark the opening of the seven-day meet on September 15.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez led preparations of the youth-oriented multi-sports event and said everything is set for the meet.

“As in all events, there are still some details that need to be fine-tuned. But all in all, we are ready. Baguio is a gracious and cooperative host,” said Ramirez.

Head of Secretariat Gloria Quinto has said that members of the working committee have started to come into the City of Pines as preparations reach its peak this coming week.

Baguio City Mayor, Atty. Mauricio Domogan, together with Ramirez, is expected to declare the Games open.

Ramirez said the agency is trying to upgrade the delivery of the event.

“We have been doing this for some years now. We want to be able to present a much-improved event,” the sports agency chief said.