Ex-councilor, brother slain

THE spate of violence continues as a former barangay councilor of Tabok, Mandaue and his brother were gunned down by still unidentified men past 11 p.m. Friday along the road near an Ice Plant at Upper Tabok, Mandaue City.

The victims were identified as Windyl Alilin, 39, married, and his younger brother Brian Alilin, 35, a habal-habal driver, both residents of said barangay.

Initial investigation conducted by Jagobiao police led by PO3 Jessie James Galo revealed that the victims were on board a motorcycle bound for home when at around 11:30 p.m., a tailing motor-riding in tandem shot them several times causing their immediate death.

The assailants, who were wearing full face helmets sped off towards Barangay Tingub.

Responding policemen of the Jagobiao Police Station cordoned the area and sought the assistance of Soco in processing the crime scene that came around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Nine spent cartridges and two slugs of still to be determined caliber were found from the crime scene.

Jagobiao Police Station chief, Senior Insp. Rodgen Fodutan said the victims were not in their drug watch list nor in the lists of the City Intelligence Branch or City Drug Enforcement Unit.

Fodutan believes the killing could have been because of a personal grudge, although he did not discount other possibilities.

According to Marie Berondo, an employee of Windyl’s freight services business in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, she could not recall her boss having encountered any trouble with regard to the business.

Brian’s live-in partner Salem Cerenio also said that Brian had no vices like drugs or alcohol, except for cockfighting.

Windyl is survived by his wife and two children, while Brian had four children with his partner.

Police could not find a CCTV in the area that could have recorded the incident.