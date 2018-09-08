New attacks on Lim businesses

Motorcycle-riding men threw explosive devices at two establishments believed to be owned by controversial Cebu based businessman Peter Lim yesterday.

At around 2:45 a.m. of Saturday, two men riding a motorcycle set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in front of Chuva Chuva Massage parlor located in Tres Borces St., Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

While police believe the establishment is owned by Lim, they however admitted that there were no business documents found inside the massage parlor.

The explosion damaged the ceiling and the glass wall of the establishment.

No one was hurt.

Just a few minutes later, the Fuente Police Station received a call from one of the security guards of Infinity KTV and Music Lounge who reported that two men riding a motorcycle threw an IED at the parking lot.

But the IED did not explode.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Investigation, Detection and Management Branch (IDMB) of the Cebu City Police Office said employees of both business establishments described the perpetrators as men wearing masks and riding a motorcycle.

“It is still premature to tell if the two incidents are related,” said Devaras.

He said they are still verifying the ownership of the massage parlor.

“Ni-coordinate ta (with the establishment) wala nay makita nga business permit. So unidentified pa siya kung si kinsa nag tag-iya,” said Devaras.

(We coordinated with the establishment but we have not found any business permit. So the owner of the massage parlor is still unidentified.)

But Devaras admitted receiving reports that Lim owns the establishment.

“Allegedly he is the owner of the massage parlor. But we cannot conclude it yet because we do not have any evidence,” he added.

In a separate interview, Chief Insp. John Abreu, chief of Explosives Ordnance Device (EOD) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said the IED found at the Infinity KTV and Music Lounge has the same components used for dynamite fishing.

“It is used for illegal fishing. It only have a low range of damage,” said Abreu.

He said that the IED found at the Infinity on Saturday has the same components as the IED which exploded at Hilton Motors, which is owned also by Lim, last July.

“We saw similarities (of the IED found in Infinity and the one exploded at Hilton). They have the same ignitor being used,” he added.

But Abreu said that they cannot determine if the IED exploded at massage parlor is the same with the Infinity and Hilton Motors since the pieces of the IED are still at the Crime Laboratory.

The incidents bring to four the apparent attack against establishments linked or owned by Lim and his brother Wellington.

Two months ago, unidentified men set off two improvised explosive devices outside Hilton Motors owned by Lim, located in M.C. Briones Street in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, early Thursday morning.

No one was hurt but the explosion tore apart some vehicles displayed outside Hilton Motors, which sells imported heavy equipment and trucks.

Last June 30, three armed men allegedly disarmed the security guard of Infinity KTV & Music Lounge and tried to set the establishment on fire.

The armed men poured gasoline near the entrance but employees, who brought fire extinguishers were able to stop the arson attempt and the armed men fled on board a van.

Before that, in March this year, unidentified men fired at a vehicle reportedly driven by Wellington as he was leaving the Infinity car park.

Wellington was unharmed but security guard Wilson Bucag, 42, who was guiding Wellington’s car out of the parking lot, was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on the body.

Another security guard was wounded, as well as two foreigners who happened to pass by during the shooting.

Vigilance

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak urged the public to always stay vigilant and immediately report to the authorities any suspicious activities in their surroundings.

“Well, we request them to be more vigilant, and assist our law enforcement by reporting any unusual activities to the nearest barangay or police station. We have to be security conscious in order not to create fear and panic,” he added.

Tumulak said local governments and law enforcers should cooperate with each other.

“This is high time for our PNP (Philippine National Police) and LGU (local government unit) to work hand-in-hand,” added Tumulak.