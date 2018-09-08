Motorists told: Avoid areas near Basilica

Sunday activities marking former President Osmeña Sr.’s birthday, Masses may prompt CCTO to close roads

Motorists are advised to avoid today (Sunday, Sept. 9) areas around Basilica del Sto. Niño, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Cebu City Hall and the Plaza Independencia.

Francisco Ouano, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) chief, gave this advice in a phone interview on Saturday (Sept. 8) as he was expecting thousands of people, supporters and leaders, from two local rival political groups, holding separate events in the downtown areas for the day, and this might result to the closure of some roads in the area.

Ouano said that they would be expecting at least 15,000 people to attend the activities of both rival parties.

“Normally, the roads (D. Jakosalem and P. Burgos) around the city’s two churches are closed on Sunday, but if the crowd starts to get bigger, we may have to close other nearby roads,” Ouano said.

The streets CCTO are looking to close from traffic on Sunday if the crowd will get bigger are portions of Magallanes, F. Gonzales, and Osmeña Boulevard.

The Sunday activities that Ouano was referring to are a city government, Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) and its rival political group, Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban.

The Cebu City government led by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, will hold a Mass at 7:30 a.m. at the marker of former President Sergio Osmeña Sr. at the corner of Osmeña Boulevard and Lapu-Lapu Street, Cebu City, to commemorate the 140th birthday of the former President Osmeña.

Mayor Osmeña, who is the grandson of the former President Osmeña, together with his family is expected to attend the Mass and lead a flower offering at the marker of the late President after the Mass.

At 3 p.m., Mayor Osmeña together with the BO-PK and their supporters will celebrate a Thanksgiving Mass at the Plaza Sugbo which will be officiated by Archbishop Jose Palma.

The Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban, on the other hand, will also hold a Mass, which they call a Solidarity Mass, at 2 p.m., at the Plaza Independencia, and this will be followed by a concert with some local artists.

Barug Team Rama said that the event would be held to rally support for President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs and to encourage policemen in their anti-crime programs.

Ouano said that they would deploy at least 50 traffic enforcers and two mobile patrol units to man the traffic in these areas.