‘Sir Chief’ wooed to be Barug’s bet for congressman in 2019 elections

“SIR Chief” as congressman.

This would possibly happen if actor Richard Yap, who is known for his role as “Sir Chief” in ABS-CBN’s popular former noon-time drama, “Be Careful With My Heart,” will agree to run as congressman of Cebu City’s North District under the Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban slate.

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who leads Barug, said in a phone interview on Saturday that they had been in contact with the actor, who is a Cebu City resident, and had been trying to convince him to join their slate for the midterm elections on May 2019.

“We’ve been keeping in touch with him. I already had the chance to connect with him, and we have (met) for a series of talks, too,” Rama said.

But when asked about what Yap’s feedback on the Barug offer was, Rama refused to divulge any further details on the matter.

Meanwhile, Rama said their group had yet to come up with the final list of their slate despite unofficial reports circulating in social media.

“I would not confirm or deny, and it would only be final once we will file for our COC (certificate of candidacy),” he said.

Last August, Barug officially announced that they would be fielding Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella to challenge incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in the mayoralty race this May 2019.

Rama, in turn, will be running as vice mayor.