Rich Catsup takes lead

Rich Catsup Team now leads the 4th Rich Sweet and Spicy Banana Catsup Bowling Invitational after last Friday’s games at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The team, which has been in second place in the last two playing dates, now has the lead with a total of 7,536 pinfalls.

The San Remigio Beach Club (SRBC) fell to second place with 7,524 while E.O. Bucoy Consultants 2 is at third place with 7,333.

RRCC&J Team (7,038) and E.O. Bucoy Consultants 1 (7,036) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.