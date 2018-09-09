NFA-7 opens new warehouse
By Rosalie Abatayo |September 09,2018 - 12:10 PM
The National Food Authority in Central Visayas (NFA-7) opened a new earthquake and typhoon-resistant warehouse at the Cebu International Port (CIP) on Friday (September 7).
The new warehouse is expected to augment the current 600,000-bag capacity warehouses of NFA-7.
The warehouse can accommodate 120,000 bags
