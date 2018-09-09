Camp Crame provides new handheld radios to CCPO
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will have 50 new handheld radios.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said that the purchased radios came from Camp Crame.
Sinas considers the acquisition of radios as a good move since the existing radio frequency of the police is jointly accessed by the city’s command center.
