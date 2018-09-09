Minnie O urges Cebuanos to unite

Victoria “Minnie” Osmeña, the granddaughter of the late President Sergio Osmeña, Sr., urged Cebuanos to remain united despite issues affecting the country now.

Minnie spoke on behalf of the Osmeña family during the 140th birth anniversary of Fourth President of the Philippines.

City officials and employees led by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña gathered at the late president’s birth marker on Sunday morning (September 9).

Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal was also recognized during the event.