Road opening in I.T. Park to affect six trees – Sepe

At least six trees that will be affected by the proposed road opening in Barangay Apas, Cebu City are now bring endorsed for clearing.

Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) head Jone Sepe said the four mahogany and two Indian trees that now grow on the province-owned lot will be affected by the planned road opening to provide access from the I.T. Park to Governor M. Cuenco Avenue.

The Cebu Provincial Board has already passed a resolution to endorse the clearing of the trees to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7).

But the provincial government has yet to secure a permit from the same department.