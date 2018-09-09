Duterte says ‘yellows,’ Trillanes, CPP out to oust him

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday accused the opposition and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) of conniving to oust him from power.

“Tatlong yan, bantayan ninyo. Yang yellow liberals, [Senator Antonio] Trillanes, pati ang politburo,” Duterte said in a press conference in Davao City after his arrival from his visits to Israel and Jordan.

“Yang tatlo yan bantayan niyo. Yan yung mag a-oust Duterte. Bantayan niyo yan. Iyang tatlo na yan. Konektado lahat yan,” Duterte said.

Duterte also accused Trillanes of having a conspired with the CPP to remove him from power.

“Ang problema dito kay Trillanes is he is also playing with the Communist Party of the Philippines,” Duterte said.

But Trillanes immediately Duterte’s allegations.